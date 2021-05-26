© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wisconsin Republicans To Hold Hearing On UW Abortion Ban

WUWM | By Associated Press
Published May 26, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT
92953124_6a909de6fe_b.jpg
Ann Althouse
/
Flickr
Opponents of the ban say it would put federal accreditation of the UW-Madison obstetrics-gynecology program at risk, jeopardizing the quality of the entire medical program.

All University of Wisconsin System and UW health workers would be banned from performing abortions or training others to perform abortions under a Republican bill up for a public hearing Wednesday in a state legislative committee.

The bill’s chief sponsor, Sen. Andre Jacque, said the measure is designed to stop state-funded UW physicians from performing abortions at Planned Parenthood’s Madison clinic, a practice he argues violates a state law forbidding taxpayer-funded abortions.

Opponents counter the proposal would put federal accreditation of the university’s obstetrics-gynecology program at risk, jeopardizing the quality of the entire medical program.

Jacque introduced an identical bill in 2017. It did not advance beyond committee. If this year's measure were to pass the Republican-controlled Legislature, it would almost certainly face a veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The Wisconsin Medical Society, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin and UW-Madison faculty group PROFS have all registered in opposition to this year's bill. Pro-Life Wisconsin is the only group registered in support.

Tags

WUWMWisconsin LegislatureabortionUW System
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content