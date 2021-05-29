Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next big, exciting reunion? Jessi Klein.

JESSI KLEIN: I think there will be a reunion of the Trump White House just for the people who had COVID, which means everyone from the Trump White House will be there.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Vladimir Putin is thrown a surprise party by all the people he's poisoned over the years. Surprise. We're alive, jerk face.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: And Cristela Alonzo.

CRISTELA ALONZO: People fired from the Trump administration reunite to see who sold more books.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens...

ALONZO: (Laughter).

KURTIS: ...We'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Jessi Klein, Helen Hong. Cristela Alonzo, you made a great debut. It was great to have you. Thanks to all of you out there for listening. I'm Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week.