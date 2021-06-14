Fiserv Forum At Full Capacity, As Milwaukee Bucks Extend Playoff Series With Brooklyn Nets

More than 16,000 fans jammed inside the Fiserv Forum Sunday, as the Milwaukee Bucks evened their basketball playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets at two games apiece.

The Milwaukee Health Department recently eliminated the COVID-19 related limits on attendance at Bucks games that had existed for months.

As he waited in line to get in the arena before the game, Xavier Mercado admitted COVID was a problem for a while. "But we have to learn how to adapt. This can't be the rest of our lives being scared to interact with others," he said.

Fan Andrea Georgeff said she also wasn't concerned about sitting in an arena with a large group of people. "I'm not. I'm vaccinated and I'm not worried at all. I wasn't a lot before this. But being vaccinated.." Georgeff said, her voice trailing off.

Chuck Quirmbach Fans outside the Fiserv Forum, prior to Sunday's Bucks game.

Most fans standing in line on the plaza outside the Fiserv Forum did not wear a mask. One who did, Arthur Collins, said he would wear the facial covering for the whole game.

"It don't bother me. It is what it is. If doctor wear it for 16 hours, I can wear it for three. I ain't got nothing to complain about," Collins said.

Collins said he tested positive for the coronavirus last year and is feeling better.

Shaun Soman is another fan who said he planned to wear a mask for the whole game. He said he's vaccinated but, "there's that expectation or rule that Fiserv has set down about wearing a mask unless you're actively eating or drinking. Seeing fans who are not doing that is a little concerning."

Soman said prior to Sunday, he had only seen the maskless fans on television.

Chuck Quirmbach Many fans appeared to be not wearing a mask, during Sunday's game.

But during Sunday's game, as the large crowd let loose with thunderous cheers for the Bucks, it appeared from WUWM's vantage point in the media area that the great majority of people in their seats had removed their masks.

News reporters were required to keep their mask on, as were Forum employees throughout the building. The players remain well-separated from the fans, as some seats near the expanded benches have been removed.

Chuck Quirmbach This graph posted on the scoreboard showed how the Bucks pulled away from the Nets during the second half of the game.

Another large crowd is expected for Thursday night's Game 6 against the Nets. The Bucks hope to be ahead in the series 3 to 2 by then, if they can win in Brooklyn Tuesday night.