Milwaukee Bucks' Playoff Future In Flux As Antetokounmpo Ruled Out For Game 5

Updated 1:12 p.m. CDT

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks had said Wednesday that the two-time MVP was doubtful after an MRI revealed he hyperextended his left knee during Game 4 against Atlanta. A revised injury report Thursday listed him as out.

The Bucks and Hawks are tied at two games apiece in the Eastern Conference finals heading into Game 5 on Thursday in Milwaukee.

Still the Bucks' playoff run has thrust Milwaukee into the national spotlight, highlighted the success of the Deer District and could still lead to the city's second NBA championship title.

Dan Shafer has been covering the playoffs for The Recombobulation Area. On Lake Effect, he unpacks the Bucks' playoff prospects and how the playoffs have impacted Milwaukee's national standing.

