© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Milwaukee Bucks' Playoff Future In Flux As Antetokounmpo Ruled Out For Game 5

WUWM | By Joy Powers, Steve Megargee | Associated Press
Published July 1, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT
Atlanta Hawks v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two
Patrick McDermott
/
Getty Images
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum on June 25, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Updated 1:12 p.m. CDT

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks had said Wednesday that the two-time MVP was doubtful after an MRI revealed he hyperextended his left knee during Game 4 against Atlanta. A revised injury report Thursday listed him as out.

The Bucks and Hawks are tied at two games apiece in the Eastern Conference finals heading into Game 5 on Thursday in Milwaukee.

Still the Bucks' playoff run has thrust Milwaukee into the national spotlight, highlighted the success of the Deer District and could still lead to the city's second NBA championship title.

Dan Shafer has been covering the playoffs for The Recombobulation Area. On Lake Effect, he unpacks the Bucks' playoff prospects and how the playoffs have impacted Milwaukee's national standing.

Tags

WUWMLake EffectMilwaukee Bucks
Joy Powers
Joy Powers joined WUWM January 2016 as producer for Lake Effect. Most recently, she was a director and producer for The Afternoon Shift, on WBEZ-fm, Chicago Public Radio.
See stories by Joy Powers
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content