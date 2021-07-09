Milwaukee Bucks Head Home For Game 3 Of NBA Finals, Down 0-2 To Suns

The NBA Finals move to Milwaukee Sunday night for Game 3 of the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. The Bucks have an uphill road, as they trail Phoenix two games to none in the best of seven matchup.

The Suns won Thursday night's game 118-108, as Milwaukee again could not stop Phoenix guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Bucks guard Pat Connaughton told a postgame news conference that the Suns were also better at getting the basketball when it was up for grabs, or what players call a 50-50 ball.

"They capitalized on all those ones that they got, and shot the hell out of it," he said.

The Suns scored 20 times from beyond the three point line.

Screengrab Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks to the news media after Thursday night's game in Phoenix.

The Bucks were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 42 points — including 20 in the third quarter.

He said as the team returns home, the players have to stay aggressive.

"Keep enjoying, you know, playing basketball. Keep enjoying playing together. Hopefully, good habits throughout the year can take over and we can put ourselves in the position to win the game. We know what the deal is," Antetokounmpo said.

The Bucks fan base in Milwaukee appeared to stay strong. About 9,000 people paid $10 apiece to sit in the Fiserv Forum and watch the away game on the scoreboard. Thousands more stood and watched on the outdoor plaza of the Deer District.

Sunday night, with the game here, fans will be looking for a Bucks victory.