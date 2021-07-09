© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Milwaukee Bucks Head Home For Game 3 Of NBA Finals, Down 0-2 To Suns

WUWM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published July 9, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT
2021 NBA Finals - Game Two
Christian Petersen
/
Getty Images
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns shoots against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half in Game Two of the NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 08, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The NBA Finals move to Milwaukee Sunday night for Game 3 of the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. The Bucks have an uphill road, as they trail Phoenix two games to none in the best of seven matchup.

The Suns won Thursday night's game 118-108, as Milwaukee again could not stop Phoenix guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Bucks guard Pat Connaughton told a postgame news conference that the Suns were also better at getting the basketball when it was up for grabs, or what players call a 50-50 ball.

"They capitalized on all those ones that they got, and shot the hell out of it," he said.

The Suns scored 20 times from beyond the three point line.

image (83).png
Screengrab
Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks to the news media after Thursday night's game in Phoenix.

The Bucks were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 42 points — including 20 in the third quarter.

He said as the team returns home, the players have to stay aggressive.

"Keep enjoying, you know, playing basketball. Keep enjoying playing together. Hopefully, good habits throughout the year can take over and we can put ourselves in the position to win the game. We know what the deal is," Antetokounmpo said.

The Bucks fan base in Milwaukee appeared to stay strong. About 9,000 people paid $10 apiece to sit in the Fiserv Forum and watch the away game on the scoreboard. Thousands more stood and watched on the outdoor plaza of the Deer District.

Sunday night, with the game here, fans will be looking for a Bucks victory.

Tags

Milwaukee BucksWUWMWUWM News
Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck Quirmbach joined WUWM in August 2018. He focuses his longform stories on health, innovation, science, technology, transportation, utilities and business.
See stories by Chuck Quirmbach
Related Content