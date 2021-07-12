Milwaukee Bucks Win Game 3 Of NBA Finals As Giannis Antetokounmpo Stars (Again)

The Milwaukee Bucks move on to Game Four of the NBA Finals Wednesday night — now only trailing the Phoenix Suns by one game — in the best of seven championship series.

The Bucks defeated the Suns 120-100 in Sunday night's game at the Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 41 points.

But Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo did more than score. "Just do a little bit of everything — offensive boards, put-backs. We need a lot from him and that's what he does," the coach told news reporters after the game.

Antetokounmpo said that after losing the first two games of the Finals in Phoenix, he knew Sunday night's game would be vital.

"I knew in my mind, that come Sunday, 7 o'clock, be ready to play 48 minutes. Ready to do whatever it takes to win that game in order for us to have that opportunity. That's all you can ask for," the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player said.

The win delighted the crowd of more than 16,000 inside the Fiserv Forum, as well as thousands more watching on video screens outside. Player Bobby Portis Jr. said it's a great time to be a Buck and a great time for the city of Milwaukee.

Screengrab Bucks player Bobby Portis, Jr. listens to a question during Sunday night's postgame news conference.

"You know it's real diverse out there. You see a lot of people lingering and being together, and us winning and impacting the city has brought the city together," Portis said.

A city now hoping the Bucks can even the series Wednesday night in Milwaukee, before going back to Phoenix for Game 5.