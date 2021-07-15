Giannis' Block, Middleton's Shots Tie NBA Finals Between Milwaukee Bucks & Phoenix Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks head back to Phoenix for Saturday night's Game 5 of the NBA Finals, with the series against the Suns now tied at two games apiece. Milwaukee rallied in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's game at the Fiserv Forum for a 109-103 victory.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points, but a highlight late in the contest was his soaring block of an attempted dunk by Suns player Deandre Ayton. The block came just two weeks after Antetokounmpo hyperextended his knee and missed a couple of playoff games.

The end of Game 4 was CRAZY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rwE7vEfAJO — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 15, 2021

Antetokounmpo told the news media after the game that he hustled to make the play. "I was just going to jump toward the rim and hopefully be there in time. I was there in time and was able to get a good block," he said.

screengrab Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo uses his hands to demonstrate his key shot block late in Wednesday's game.

The Bucks leading scorer was guard Khris Middleton, who had 40 points — including key baskets and free throws in the final quarter.

Middleton didn't score as much in the second and third games of the Finals. He shrugged off a reporter's question about his Game 4 performance taking a weight off his shoulders. "I'm sorry. But I really don't care what you guys write or what you guys think, whether it's good or bad. But for my teammates to have confidence in me, trust in me, that's the most important of all," he said.

The Bucks victory not only sends them west with a chance to take the lead in the best of seven series, but guarantees a sixth game back in Milwaukee next Tuesday.

Chuck Quirmbach Fans gather in the Deer District prior to Wednesday night's Milwaukee Bucks game against the Phoenix Suns.

Last night, fans again filled the Fiserv Forum and the outdoor Deer District plaza.

Dana Colston said having the Bucks in the NBA Finals has been a great experience for Milwaukee. "Just the atmosphere, the people — everybody's having a good time. I love it," Colston told WUWM.

And the good times would keep rolling if the Bucks can win a couple more games against the Suns and claim their first NBA title in a half-century.