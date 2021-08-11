Morning Glory Art Fair Brings Crafts To The Deer District

The 46th The Morning Glory Art Fair will be showcasing artists whose works ranges from ceramics to jewelry to photography and mixed media. The event is hosted by Wisconsin Craft, the second oldest fine crafts organization in the country.

Last year, the annual event was postponed. Linda Franzblau is the Vice President of Wisconsin Craft and she is excited for the return. "You'll see a really good mix of makers. From very traditional craft makers to people who are really experimenting" says Franzblau. "You name it, we got it."

Jean Wells, the President of Wisconsin Craft, expressed her excitement to talk to patrons face-to-face again. "Some of us had to switch to online sales last year...but it's just not the same as being in-person. Being able to look at the art, touch it, feel it, and interact with the artist...really makes a big difference..."

Wells notes that with 135 artists from around the country on hand, there will be much to see. She explains, "You can expect to interact with the artists, feel free to ask whatever questions you like. Take your time, browse, and look."

The fair will be held on the plaza outside of the Fiserv Forum from August 14 -15 from 10AM - 5PM.