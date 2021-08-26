Alverno College Requires COVID-19 Vaccinations

Alverno College announced Thursday that it would require students, staff, and faculty to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.

Alverno Communications Specialist Kelly Cole sent WUWM an excerpt from the campus-wide email announcing the mandate:

"In an effort to protect our greatest asset – the Alverno community – and to show our shared unity as a community and commitment to each other, all Alverno College students, faculty and staff must be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by November 1, 2021. This decision was carefully and thoughtfully considered, based on the recommendations and evidence of local, statewide and national health experts, as well as in consultation with peer institutions and the college’s leadership. It continues to be important that we make decisions that support the health of all members of our community, especially those who are most vulnerable."

Previously, Alverno was requiring vaccination only for students living on-campus. Cole said more information about the vaccination requirement will be available next week.

Alverno joins four other private colleges and universities in Wisconsin in requiring COVID-19 vaccinations. They are Marquette University, Carthage College, Lawrence University, and Beloit College.

The University of Wisconsin System is not mandating vaccination for students or staff. Interim President Tommy Thompson reiterated this week that he thinks encouraging students to get the shot will be sufficient.

