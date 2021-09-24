© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Photos: Haitian Migrants Who Were At The Border Share Their Search For A New Life

By Toya Sarno Jordan
Published September 24, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT
A Haitian migrant sits in a shelter in Ciudad AcuÃ±a, Mexico.
This week thousands of Haitian migrants set up camp in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, just across the border from Del Rio, Texas. Photojournalist Toya Sarno Jordan documented their search for a new life on the border town. The migrants debated crossing the Rio Grande River to seek asylum in the United States with the risk of possible deportation to Haiti or going back to southern Mexico to try for Mexican citizenship. Hundreds of migrants have been released into the U.S. and are being bused to Texas cities, with many heading to stay with relatives.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

A migrant embraces a woman at a shelter in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.
Migrants get on a truck to leave a makeshift migrant camp in Braulio Fernandez Ecological Park, to a shelter in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.
A migrant gets tested for Syphilis and HIV at a shelter in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.
Migrants arrive at a shelter in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.
A Haitian woman crosses the Rio Grande into the U.S. from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.
Clothes lay on branches in a makeshift migrant camp in Braulio Fernandez Ecological Park in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.
Migrants walk in a makeshift migrant camp.
A mother feeds her baby outside their tent.
A discarded passport lies in a makeshift migrant camp in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.
Migrants listen to Mexican immigration officers in a makeshift migrant camp.
A Mexican immigration officer talks with migrants.
Children play in a makeshift migrant camp in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.
Men look on to the Rio Grande.
Haitian immigrants cross the Rio Grande into Del Rio, Texas from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.
A child looks back as he crosses the Rio Grande.
Migrants cross the Rio Grande into the U.S.
A child carried across the Rio Grande River.
Custom Border Patrol agents search for migrants in the river.
Migrants turn themselves in to Custom Border Patrol agents on a boat after crossing the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.
Toya Sarno Jordan