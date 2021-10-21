Milwaukee's Festival City Symphony returns to live performances in a new venue

Like many arts organizations, Milwaukee’s Festival City Symphony had to adjust the way it engaged with audiences. Now, it's returning to the stage with a series of concerts for beginners and experts alike. Officially, the symphony has been a part of the city for nearly a century and was originally funded by the city itself.

"True to that tradition ... [the work] of the orchestra has truly been to enrich Milwaukee and to introduce families and young people to classical music and making it accessible to them. And to be a gateway to other arts," says Carter Simmons, music director of the Festival City Symphony.

All of these concerts will have free admission, but will require a reservation. This season will include performances at both the Marcus Performing Arts Center and the newly renovated Bradley Symphony Center. Its Saturday Classics series kicks off October 23, at the Bradley Symphony Center with the concert, "Passion, Faith, and Fate." Each venue has its own COVID-19 precautions which should be consulted before attending.