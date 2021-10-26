Cudahy has a master plan to attract younger residents

Cudahy, a Milwaukee suburb, recently released a new master plan they hope could spur growth in the city and attract younger residents. Reporter Tom Daykin wrote about Cudahy's plan for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Milwaukee was once best known for its many industrial pursuits. Breweries, canneries, and meat packing plants have not only been a source of jobs, but were largely responsible for creating some cities and neighborhoods in the area. Bay View, West Allis, and Cudahy are all named for the companies that created these communities. Now, many of these factories have lost their prominence and these communities are redefining themselves as more than just company towns.

Cudahy is currently facing a myriad of challenges that include a stagnate population, loss of industry, and it's a landlocked community.

To address the challenges Cudahy came up with a plan that Daykin says could be a game changer for the city.

"The plan encourages some public improvements," Daykin says. "Things like bike lanes and outdoor plazas that tend to make urban areas more livable, more interesting, more attractive, both for new businesses as well as new residents."

The city of Cudahy has in the works a tax increment financing district, to further finance development and public improvement.

Daykin says this plan has the potential to attract younger people who can maintain the Cudahy legacy. Additionally, Cudahy boasts a magnitude of starter homes that can be attractive for first time homeowners. This option can be really valuable since there is a lack of starter homes in the Milwaukee metropolitan area.

"It's a way for you to get your foot in the door, to get your first home and to start building wealth with that property," Daykin says. "Perhaps before eventually moving up to a little bit bigger house as your family grows, or as your income increases, and, you know, gives you that ability to buy a bigger house."

While there is not a strict timeline for the plan, Daykin says that developing the plan shows the private sector that Cudahy is serious about attracting people to its community.

Daykin says Cudahy is doing all the necessary things for any community to do if it hopes to attract private investment.