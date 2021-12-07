Gov. Evers says there will be no review of Milwaukee County DA Chisholm at this point

Republican state lawmakers from Waukesha County have sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers requesting to remove Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm from office.

But Evers says he is not beginning a review process of Chisholm at this time.

The GOP lawmakers argue the Milwaukee district attorney is at fault for a Milwaukee assistant district attorney using her discretion to recommend a $1,000 bail for Darrell Brooks for a previous case in Milwaukee. Brooks posted the $1,000 and was released from custody a few days before the Waukesha Christmas parade incident.

Brooks now faces homicide charges for allegedly killing six people with his vehicle at the Waukesha Christmas parade last month.

At a Monday afternoon news conference in West Bend, WUWM asked Evers about the Republicans' demand.

"Haven't seen the letter. As soon as I receive a letter per state law to begin that process, we would begin it. But it has to be somebody from the county," said Evers.

This means a resident of Chisholm's county would need to write a complaint.

A Republican legislative leader said the letter from Waukesha is partly meant to highlight the need for a complaint from Milwaukee County.

Another reporter asked Evers whether Chisholm should resign. Evers answered by repeating that the state has a review process for determining whether district attorneys should be removed.

Last week, Evers said Brooks should not have been out on bail and Chisholm has acknowledged the bail amount was "inappropriately low."