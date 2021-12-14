Green spaces offer personal and community health benefits, even in winter

Many gardeners take winters off, but they may not know what they’re missing. New research suggests gardening can have a lot of health benefits and not just for gardeners, but our entire community. Gardening expert Melinda Myers has tips on how to create green spaces in the middle of winter, and the kinds of health benefits that come from gardening.

"It reduces stress, elevates our mood... [NASA & the National Association of Landscape Professionals] did some research and found that houseplants remove a lot of the pollutants from our environment," says Myers.

She explains, "We spend so much time in front of screens, whether it's writing or looking at videos or watching television or whatever. Taking a break from that and looking at and working with our houseplants can make a big difference."

Adding houseplants of any kind can be beneficial to people experiencing stress. If you're looking for advice on how to care for indoor plants, Myers has you covered with her tips for keeping houseplants thriving in winter.