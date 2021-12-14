© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Green spaces offer personal and community health benefits, even in winter

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Melinda Myers
Published December 14, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST
Potted plants on window. Houseplants in pots on windowsill. Home
Alferova Evgeniya
/
Stock Adobe
Houseplants in pots on windowsill.

Many gardeners take winters off, but they may not know what they’re missing. New research suggests gardening can have a lot of health benefits and not just for gardeners, but our entire community. Gardening expert Melinda Myers has tips on how to create green spaces in the middle of winter, and the kinds of health benefits that come from gardening.

"It reduces stress, elevates our mood... [NASA & the National Association of Landscape Professionals] did some research and found that houseplants remove a lot of the pollutants from our environment," says Myers.

She explains, "We spend so much time in front of screens, whether it's writing or looking at videos or watching television or whatever. Taking a break from that and looking at and working with our houseplants can make a big difference."

Adding houseplants of any kind can be beneficial to people experiencing stress. If you're looking for advice on how to care for indoor plants, Myers has you covered with her tips for keeping houseplants thriving in winter.

Joy Powers
Joy Powers joined WUWM January 2016 as a producer for Lake Effect. Before then, she was a director and producer for Afternoon Shift, on WBEZ-fm Chicago Public Radio.
Melinda Myers
Gardening expert, TV/radio host, author Melinda Myers has more than 30 years of horticulture experience and is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine.
