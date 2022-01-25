Alert! The Milwaukee skyline makes an appearance on the Netflix show 'The Circle'

Circle message: The Milwaukee skyline has been spotted on Netflix. If you’ve been watching the show The Circle, you may have caught a glimpse of it.

fun side game for #TheCircleUS: the building is the same they used for UK season 2, outside Manchester, but they snuck in shots of various US cities for the segues (and may have reversed traffic flow too, unless this roundabout is in Milwaukee) .. we see you #TheCircleNetflix 👀 pic.twitter.com/VBJhlBQ6ud — hamsterwatch #cbbus3 (@hamsterwatch) January 1, 2020

The Circle is a reality show, where people either pretend to be themselves or someone else to win a $100,000 cash prize. It is a show that started in the United Kingdom, but now has spin-off shows in the United States, France and Brazil. In the U.S. version, throughout the show there’s random shots of the Milwaukee skyline, the Chicago skyline and a few roads in the United Kingdom. So why is Milwaukee so prominently featured?

Matt Wild, one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record, wrote about this question a few years ago.

Right away, he confirmed that the show is unfortunately not filmed anywhere near the Midwest or even on this side of the pond, but still shot in the U.K.

It turns out the b-roll footage in the show was shot by a Chicago-based company called Aerial Vision. But Wild emphasizes that even though the show wasn't filmed in Milwaukee, seeing the skyline on an international platform speaks volumes on how phenomenal it is now.

"What it says for Milwaukee, I think, is really interesting that Milwaukee now has a skyline that is kind of like, could be featured on something like this," he says. "And apparently the we have a lot of circles in our skyline, so that really worked out well for The Circle."