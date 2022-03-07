Wisconsin Republicans ask U.S. Supreme Court for redistricting review

Republican state lawmakers are expected to ask the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to review last week's Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that gave an unexpected redistricting win to Democrats.

The state justices ruled 4-3 to go with legislative and congressional district maps presented by Gov. Tony Evers. Republicans are still expected to keep control of the state Legislature, and may keep a majority of Wisconsin's eight House seats in the fall elections.

But the GOP wanted maps that would have brought them closer to winning enough legislative seats to block Evers' vetoes and to likely guarantee winning another House seat.

WisPolitics.com editor JR Ross told WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach that Republicans are basing their appeal of the state ruling on the claim that Evers's maps are an unconstitutional gerrymander.

