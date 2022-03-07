© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wisconsin Republicans ask U.S. Supreme Court for redistricting review

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published March 7, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST
Wisconsin State Capitol
Chuck Quirmbach
/
WUWM
Redistricting decisions this year could bring significant changes to Wisconsin politics, including at the State Capitol (pictured) in Madison.

Republican state lawmakers are expected to ask the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to review last week's Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that gave an unexpected redistricting win to Democrats.

The state justices ruled 4-3 to go with legislative and congressional district maps presented by Gov. Tony Evers. Republicans are still expected to keep control of the state Legislature, and may keep a majority of Wisconsin's eight House seats in the fall elections.

But the GOP wanted maps that would have brought them closer to winning enough legislative seats to block Evers' vetoes and to likely guarantee winning another House seat.

WisPolitics.com editor JR Ross told WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach that Republicans are basing their appeal of the state ruling on the claim that Evers's maps are an unconstitutional gerrymander.

