Wisconsin Badgers win at Fiserv Forum, take on Iowa State Sunday in next round of NCAA tourney

The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team will play again Sunday afternoon at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, after defeating the Colgate Raiders 67-60 Friday in Milwaukee, in their first-round game of the NCAA tournament, sometimes known as "March Madness."

The Badgers overcame a slow start in stopping Colgate, which had entered the contest having won 15 games in a row. Top Badgers player Johnny Davis scored 17 of his team-high 25 points in the second half. The guard also contributed to the Badgers' stellar defense in the final 10 minutes of the game, after Colgate had scored several three-point baskets.

Davis, who played in high school at LaCrosse Central, later told reporters, "I just stopped being lazy on defense, and non-fundamental. That's all it was."

Badgers Head Coach Greg Gard deadpanned, "At least he's honest."

Chuck Quirmbach / Badgers players Johnny Davis, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl (L to R,) and Head Coach Greg Gard, meet with the news media after Friday's win.

Wisconsin also received significant contributions from forward Tyler Wahl (15 points, 9 rebounds) and guard Chucky Hepburn (8 pts., 5 assists.)

The game was played before more than 16,000 fans, the great majority wearing Badger red. Wisconsin has many alumni and other backers in the Milwaukee area, plus a large number of people came in from Madison and elsewhere in the state. Gard said, "Obviously, a phenomenal environment in here."

Next up for the Badgers is the Iowa State Cyclones, which defeated LSU Friday evening in Milwaukee, 59-54. Tyrese Hunter, who played at Racine St. Catherine High School, led the Cyclones with 23 points.

Gard said of Iowa State, "It's a good team, and obviously when you win and get into this tournament, and you win [Friday] you're doing something right."

