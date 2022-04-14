Preview of WUWM's Susan Bence's Earth Day series

Next week marks the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day. It began as a grassroots, student-driven call — to which an estimated 20 million people responded — to protect our most fundamental resources.

Earth Day founder Gaylord Nelson served as Wisconsin governor and subsequently in the U.S. Senate. Speaking in Milwaukee on the eve of that first Earth Day, Nelson said its goal is about more than clean air and water and scenic beauty: "Our goal is an environment of decency, quality and mutual respect for all human beings and all other living creatures."

WUWM environmental reporter Susan Bence is producing a series of stories that will air in the days leading into Earth Day, focusing on how individuals are making a difference in their daily lives in the Milwaukee area.

Here’s a preview of the stories airing next week:

What’s happening in the local food scene, and how your food choices can make a difference.

Ways to reduce waste by consuming conservatively with less packaging.

A look at how we dress — thinking sustainable rather than fast and cheap when we shop.

Helpful does and don’t for when you’re thinking about commuting by bike.

Green burials — a choice some people are making for their end-of-life plans.

