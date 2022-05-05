© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Exploring Milwaukee Film Festival's 2022 campaign art with local graphic designer, Whitney Anderson

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Audrey Nowakowski,
Kobe Brown
Published May 5, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT
IMG_1785.jpg
Photo courtesy of Whitney Anderson
/
Graphic designer Whitney Anderson stands in front of the poster she designed for the 2022 Milwaukee Film Festival, displayed in front of Milwaukee's Oriental Theater.
RoughSketch02.JPG
Whitney Anderson
/
Anderson's rough sketch

Thursday is the last day of the Milwaukee Film Festival - it’s the first year back in person and second year being moved to spring.

Outside of the wide array of different films available each year, one thing regular film goers look for is the unique art that goes along with each festival. This year, the MFF’s program guide design and theme was created by Milwaukee-based graphic designer, Whitney Anderson.

"Since the film fest was being moved to the spring, when it had typically taken place in the fall, they wanted something that was, you know, kind of fun and vibrant and springy. Outside of that, you know, there really weren't too many parameters. So I kind of just got to go wild with my ideas," says Anderson.

The graphic designs by Anderson are true to her, she says. In most of her artwork, her favorite element is hand lettering. Anderson says it was fun to create a lot of variation between all of the individual elements, but still have them be really cohesive.

Screen Shot 2022-04-15 at 5.07.04 PM.png
1 of 3  — Screen Shot 2022-04-15 at 5.07.04 PM.png
Milwaukee Film Festival program graphics
Whitney Anderson
Screen Shot 2022-04-15 at 5.07.12 PM.png
2 of 3  — Screen Shot 2022-04-15 at 5.07.12 PM.png
Milwaukee Film Festival's program graphics
Whitney Anderson
Screen Shot 2022-04-15 at 5.07.20 PM.png
3 of 3  — Screen Shot 2022-04-15 at 5.07.20 PM.png
Milwaukee Film Festival's program graphics
Whitney Anderson

She's lived in Milwaukee for about a decade now, so Anderson says it was fun to take different favorite elements of the city.

Anderson says The Oriental Theater marquee was the graphic she wanted to be sure was the most recognizable, so it was more detailed and challenging. However, all of the other graphics are playfully done from memory.

Anderson feels the last two years have been a bummer for the city, and she says it felt nice to be prompted to create something happy and vibrant.

"I'm really hoping to evoke that with this artwork, something that people will look forward to attending and looking through and just being part of this Milwaukee event," she says.

Tags

WUWMLake EffectMilwaukee Film Festivalart
Audrey Nowakowski
Audrey is a producer, host and reporter for Lake Effect. She is involved with every aspect of the show — from conducting interviews, editing audio, posting web stories and mixing the show together.
See stories by Audrey Nowakowski
Kobe Brown
Kobe Brown is WUWM's digital producer.
See stories by Kobe Brown
Related Content