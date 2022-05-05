Exploring Milwaukee Film Festival's 2022 campaign art with local graphic designer, Whitney Anderson

Whitney Anderson / Anderson's rough sketch

Thursday is the last day of the Milwaukee Film Festival - it’s the first year back in person and second year being moved to spring.

Outside of the wide array of different films available each year, one thing regular film goers look for is the unique art that goes along with each festival. This year, the MFF’s program guide design and theme was created by Milwaukee-based graphic designer, Whitney Anderson.

"Since the film fest was being moved to the spring, when it had typically taken place in the fall, they wanted something that was, you know, kind of fun and vibrant and springy. Outside of that, you know, there really weren't too many parameters. So I kind of just got to go wild with my ideas," says Anderson.

The graphic designs by Anderson are true to her, she says. In most of her artwork, her favorite element is hand lettering. Anderson says it was fun to create a lot of variation between all of the individual elements, but still have them be really cohesive.

1 of 3 — Screen Shot 2022-04-15 at 5.07.04 PM.png Milwaukee Film Festival program graphics Whitney Anderson 2 of 3 — Screen Shot 2022-04-15 at 5.07.12 PM.png Milwaukee Film Festival's program graphics Whitney Anderson 3 of 3 — Screen Shot 2022-04-15 at 5.07.20 PM.png Milwaukee Film Festival's program graphics Whitney Anderson

She's lived in Milwaukee for about a decade now, so Anderson says it was fun to take different favorite elements of the city.

Anderson says The Oriental Theater marquee was the graphic she wanted to be sure was the most recognizable, so it was more detailed and challenging. However, all of the other graphics are playfully done from memory.

Anderson feels the last two years have been a bummer for the city, and she says it felt nice to be prompted to create something happy and vibrant.

"I'm really hoping to evoke that with this artwork, something that people will look forward to attending and looking through and just being part of this Milwaukee event," she says.