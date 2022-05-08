Sunday Puzzle: Bearing arms

On-air challenge: Today's puzzle is called "Bearing Arms." Every answer is a compound word or familiar two-word phrase in which the first part ends in the letters -AR and the second part starts with M-.

Example: January, February, or March, for example --> CALENDAR MONTH

1. A rite when a Jewish boy turns 13

2. Ford or General Motors

3. Popular flavor of chewing gum

4. Spacecraft that touches down on the moon

5. Chart of the night sky

6. Bit of winter headgear (keeping the sides of the head warm)

7. "Oh, heavens!"

Last week's challenge: Write down the name of a number. Move each letter four spots later in the alphabet — so A would become E, B would become F, etc. The result will be a number that's 44 more than your first one. What numbers are these?

Challenge answer: THREE --> XLVII (47)

Winner: Jennifer Snyder of Mankato, Minn.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Al Gori, of Oak Ridge, N.J. The initial letters in the title of a popular movie from this century spell the name of a popular sitcom from the last century. What titles are these?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, May 12th, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

