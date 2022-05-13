© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
This science behind this weekend's total lunar eclipse

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Audrey Nowakowski,
Jean CreightonKobe Brown
Published May 13, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT
Bloody moon, full moon
lukszczepanski - stock.adobe.com
/
101826898

If you’re a bit of a night owl, head out into your backyard and look up to the sky this Sunday night to witness a total lunar eclipse.

This event occurs about every two and half years, and to break down the science behind a total lunar eclipse, astronomy contributor Jean Creighton shares more.

She starts by explaining that humans have been very lucky to have stretches of time where several lunar eclipse have happened.

"Those two times are called an eclipse season. It turns out that on this particular eclipse season, we are all lined up for a lunar eclipse, the Moon gets into the Earth's shadow. If it's in the deepest, darkest part of our shadow, what we call umbra, we talk about a total eclipse and if it's kind of at the periphery, it is not a total eclipse," says Creighton.

Red-light freely transmits with no problem because it's longer, which is why the "blood moon" appears red, she continues.

Creighton points out that effectively the Blood Moon is all the sunsets of the Earth projected on the moon.

She adds that only half the world will be able to see the total lunar eclipse and she encourages anyone interested in viewing it to visit the UWM Planetarium, this Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 12:20 a.m., where telescopes and binoculars will be available to view the eclipse.

