Wisconsin Republicans to gather this coming weekend and may attempt to agree on candidates

Wisconsin Republicans will hold their state convention May 20-22 in Middleton.

It's already been a difficult primary season for the GOP, with many still questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state. Now, the delegates will come together and may agree on candidate endorsements.

Of particular interest will be the governor's race, where former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, businessmen Tim Michels and Kevin Nicholson and State Rep. Tim Ramthun are the main contenders trying to defeat first-term Democratic incumbent Tony Evers.

Wispolitics.com Editor JR Ross tells WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach that it's good to first review the status of the GOP horse race.

Ross says Kleefisch is the perceived front-runner, while Michels has spent a lot of money since recently getting into the race and occupies the same outsider/business person "lane" that Nicholson has chosen. Ramthun has raised the most questions about the results of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin, which audits and other reviews show Democrat Joe Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump by more than 20,000 votes.

Ross says a GOP panel has set up an endorsement process that delegates may agree to use on Saturday, which includes not making an endorsement in a contest.

Evers may benefit, he says, if Republicans come out of the convention lacking unity.

