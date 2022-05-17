'Project Pitch It' aims to inspire, educate and entertain people about Wisconsin entrepreneurism

The television show Project Pitch It features Wisconsin entrepreneurs pitching their companies to business leaders and moguls. In each episode, prizes are awarded to entrepreneurs, including scholarships up to $10,000 and mentorship opportunities to support their growth.

Now in its sixth season, the show has featured over 100 entrepreneurs. Creator and executive producer Bev Greenburg joins Lake Effect to share more.

"Every entrepreneur on the show leaves with an award. They leave better off than when they came on to the show. We're very proud of that. The show itself is to inspire, educate, enlighten and entertain on the topic of Wisconsin entrepreneurism," she explains.

Through Project Pitch It, Greenburg estimates more $3 million in cash, mentoring and resources has been invested into entrepreneurs and that 90% of the entrepreneurs that have been featured on the show are still in business.

For Greenburg personally, she says the show is music to her soul and is a wonderful opportunity to meet great people.

She's proud of where the show is now, and hopes to expand it to feature kids who want to be entrepreneurs.

"We are going to offer students in middle school and high school in season seven the opportunity to audition for Project Pitch It and perhaps be on one of the shows. ... So I think we have to continue to showcase people who are from Wisconsin, who love Wisconsin and are able to make a positive impact here through entrepreneurs. And we also have to encourage everyone to continue to buy and support local entrepreneurs," Greenburg says.