Milwaukee’s Elle Hill breaks down LGBTQ intersectionality on the anniversary of Stonewall

Pride Month is coming to a close but the fight for LGBTQ equality and safety doesn't end on June 30. It’s a year-round effort that many organizations and people dedicate their time and lives to.

One of those people is Milwaukeean Elle Hill. She’s a black woman of trans experience and a dedicated LGBTQ health equity advocate. Currently, she's Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin's inclusion health program specialist. Hill has served on a number of boards, advocating for the LGBTQIA community with a focus on health, safety and social disparities. Hill has been honored with numerous awards.

Her mother, Evangelist Veronica Sears, is a minister and Hill's work follows her mother’s example of unconventional community leadership.

She joined WUWM’s Community Engagement Coordinator Rafael Muñoz-Echavarria on WUWMradio's Instagram Live earlier this week. Here's the conversation:

More on Elle Hill

Hill is the first transgender woman community co-chair of Statewide Action Planning Group for HIV And AIDS Of Wisconsin (SAPG). She was an inaugural member of the Black AIDS Institute Ambassadorship of Biomedical Prevention. She is also a second term board member at Diverse and Resilient, as well as a member of the mutual aid fundraising team Love On Black Women LLC. She is the EmpowerHer Summit Facilitator for Black Trans Women Inc. Hill is also the recipient of the following awards and honors: 2019 Rising Star Award for Volunteerism, 2019 Milwaukee Pridefest Individual of the Year Award, 2021 Best LGBT Advocate from the Shepard Express Best of Milwaukee Awards, the Black Rose Intuitive Community Rose Award and a Transfaith Bobbie Jean Baker Grantee. She is also a writer, model, and singer.



More information and resources

The Wisconsin LGBT History Project dives into the history of the LGBT community in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee's LGBT Community Center delivers educational, health promotion and community-building services that meet the needs of LGBT youth, adults and their allies in the Greater Milwaukee area.

POWERS, Chicago Abortion Fund, Midwest Access Coalition and Indigenous Women Rising provide information and resources around access to abortion care.