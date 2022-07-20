Southeastern Wisconsin may be headed for another casino controversy as possible Kenosha site advances

A possible off-reservation Native American casino is a step closer for Kenosha County.

The Village Board in Bristol Tuesday night OKed an agreement that gives Kenosha Landco LLC up to two years to buy 60 acres the village owns just west of I-94 in the city of Kenosha. Kenosha Landco is linked to the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which was blocked in an attempt to open a casino at the former Kenosha dog racing track nearly a decade ago.

Bristol resident Robert Ducato says he wants this version of the casino.

"The upside is it'll bring jobs. It'll be recreation because there's not much recreation in Kenosha. I'm scheduled to go to Las Vegas this year. Would save me [money] to stay here," Ducato tells WUWM.

But Ducato wants some assurances with any final sale—that local government would lower the speed limit near the casino and that there'd be property tax relief for village residents.

At a public hearing before Wednesday night's vote, others spoke in favor of the sale, saying the village has been trying for decades to sell the land the Town of Bristol bought to stave off annexation by Kenosha. Supporters said the village could make good use of the $15 million Kenosha Landco LLC is reportedly offering for the purchase, or even up to $125,000 dollars the company is putting up in earnest money, if there is no eventual sale.

But other local residents spoke against the deal. Ken Wolf says Bristol won't see much long-term gain, and would wind up neighbor of a casino that some contend could bring more crime and undesirable businesses to the area.

"We know we're not going to get any of that tax revenue because that's going to go to the city of Kenosha. But it's on our front stoop, right? So, they'll get the benefit. But we'll get the fallout," Wolf says.

Both Bristol's Community Development Authority and Village Board unanimously passed what's called an option agreement with Kenosha Landco LLC. Village President Mike Farrell says he can't talk about a potential casino, but briefly told reporters why he backs a potential sale.

"I believe it is the obligation of the village board to try to maximize the return on this investment," Farrell says.

The Seminole have yet to announce the required Wisconsin tribe with whom they'd have to partner. Any casino proposal would also need approval from Kenosha, Kenosha County, Wisconsin's Governor, and the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs, a process that could take years.

That's especially if other tribes like the Forest County Potawatomi, operators of a Milwaukee casino, again oppose having gaming competition just 40 miles south.

