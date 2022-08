2022 Wisconsin Primary Election Results

Primary results for the Republican gubernatorial race and other key Wisconsin contests are brought to you by the AP.

For races that aren't included in election night live results from AP, the projected winners of Wisconsin's 2022 primary election are marked in bold.

Lieutenant Governor

Democratic

Peng Her

Sara Rodriguez

Republican

David D. King

Will Martin

Roger Roth

Patrick Testin

David C. Varnam

Cindy Werner

Jonathan Wichmann

Kyle Yudes

State Treasurer

Democratic

Gillian N. Battino

Aaron Richardson

Angelito Tenorio

Republican

John S. Leiber

Orlando Owens

State Senate

District 5

Democratic

Jessican Katzenmeyer

Tom Palzewicz

Republican

Rob Brian Hutton

District 7

Democratic

Chris J. Larson (incumbent)

Republican

Red Arnold

Peter Gilbert

District 21

Republican

Jay Stone

Van H. Wanggaard (incumbent)

State Assembly

District 10

Democratic

Bryan L. Kennedy

Darrin Madison

District 13

Democratic

Sarah Harrison

Republican

Tom Michalski

Erik Ngutse

District 60

Democratic

Daniel E. Larsen

Republican

Robert Brooks (incumbent)

Samuel Krieg

District 61

Democratic

Max Winkels

Republican

Mike Honold

Amanda Nedweski

District 63

Republican

Robin Vos (incumbent)

Adam Steen

District 84

Democratic

Lu Ann Bird

Republican

Laura Barker

Bob Donovan

David Karst

Milwaukee County Sheriff

Democratic

Denita Renee Ball

Brian Barkow

Thomas Beal

Milwaukee County Clerk Of Circuit Court

Democratic

George Christenson

Anna Maria Hodges