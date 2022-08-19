The electoral challenge to Assembly Speaker Vos isn't over, as Steen pledges write-in effort

The Republican challenge to GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos apparently isn't over. Vos defeated Trump-backed opponent Adam Steen in last week's primary election in the 63rd Assembly District in Racine County by about 250 votes or roughly three percentage points.

But Steen told supporters in Burlington Thursday that he's taking on Vos again this fall.

"I'm announcing that I'll be running as a write-in candidate!" Steen exclaimed, to cheers.

Steen dismisses the idea that the write-in effort is an uphill battle. He said there was a very high turnout in the 63rd district for the Aug. 9 primary, including a lot of people who voted absentee, before former President Donald Trump endorsed Steen on Aug. 2.

"2,700 people voted prior to my endorsement. I believe the President of the United States carries a 76% approval rating in this district. So, I do believe that people having the right information will be able to make the right decisions," said Steen.

Steen said he's heard through intermediaries that Trump still backs him. Trump and Vos have been battling for months over Vos not doing more to try to decertify the 2020 presidential election results in Wisconsin. Recounts and court rulings have confirmed that Democrat Joe Biden carried the state by about 21,000 votes.

Chuck Quirmbach / Several vehicles carrying Steen for Assembly signs were parked at Thursday's event.

In a written statement to the news media Thursday evening, Vos said:

"Last Tuesday, the voters of the 63rd Assembly District made their choice, and I am thankful that they once again placed their trust in me. Mr. Steen recently moved into our district just to run against me. Now that voters have rejected him, he apparently can't take 'no' for an answer. He seems intent on re-litigating the primary election he lost, just like he wants to do with the 2020 election," said Vos. "I will continue my focus on representing Racine County and fighting for the issues I heard about when I was knocking on doors across the district throughout the summer. Fighting the inflation brought on by Joe Biden's disastrous policies, combating crime and keeping our communities safe, and improving education and empowering parents."

Still, Patty Lee, a Union Grove resident who said she used to vote for Vos, said she's ready to help Steen this fall.

"I will go door knocking again. I will be calling people, contacting people, and I'm finding really that most people are very receptive because they're pretty disappointed, [with Vos] too," Lee told WUWM.

No Democrats are running in the 63rd District race. Vos has held the seat for 18 years and has been Assembly Speaker for about half that time.

