Waukesha judge shaping the expected upcoming trial over the Christmas Parade deaths

The chief judge in Waukesha County continues to shape the scheduled upcoming trial of the Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at Waukesha's Christmas Parade last November.

On Thursday, Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow heard arguments on several legal motions from county prosecutors and the defense team representing Darrell Brooks.

It was win some, lose some for both sides.

In one decision, Dorow went along with a defense request to lower the number of charges against Brooks from 83 to 77. Brooks still faces six counts of intentional homicide for allegedly using his vehicle to kill a half dozen parade participants and onlookers.

But Dorow agreed to strike six counts of a lesser charge — homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Her ruling came after defense lawyer Jeremy Perri argued having both sets of charges was excessive. "The prohibition about being charged, being convicted of both the greater and the lesser. And so, we'd ask that those counts be stricken as multiplicitous," Perri said.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM Defendant Darrell Brooks, as his image appeared Thursday in the courthouse media room television monitor.

Brooks is also still charged with more than 60 counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, as well as several counts of hit and run, battery and bail jumping.

But he won a second victory Thursday when Dorow blocked a prosecution attempt to admit other acts involving Brooks as evidence — specifically a domestic violence case from Milwaukee that allegedly took place a few weeks before the Waukesha parade.

The prosecution appears to be doing better with a motion to have the eventual jury get in a bus or a van and view the parade route.

District Attorney Sue Opper described part of what she has in mind: "My suggestion is we wouldn't necessarily make public the day or time we're doing this. It maybe is wise to do it at a time when the downtown area is not as likely to be as full of people. As I've offered, I believe we can secure the area."

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM Waukesha Police Detective Jay Carpenter listens to a question, while on the witness stand during Thursday's hearing. His image was shown on the media room television monitor.

Dorow approved the general concept, but did ask for a more specific plan within the next two weeks. Brooks's lawyers said they do want to see the specifics.

The judge is also open to a prosecution idea to have the jury see the vehicle the defendant allegedly used to hit people, perhaps having the viewing at a secluded site at the Waukesha Expo Center.

Friday morning, it's expected there will be at least two more rulings on defense motions. One regards an effort to suppress evidence gathered during early police interviews with Brooks. The second motion concerns a request to dismiss the case because of the way law enforcement conducted a recent search of Brooks's cell at the Waukesha County Jail. That search occurred after Brooks changed his plea from not guilty to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

If the case continues, a jury trial is slated for October.

