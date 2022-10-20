-
State Crime Lab experts testify on collecting and analyzing samples from the 2010 Ford Escape allegedly driven by Darrell Brooks last November through the Waukesha Christmas parade.
Wednesday's visit comes as the prosecution says it's ready to rest its case against Darrell Brooks.
Authors of six autopsy reports discuss what happened to victims and the vehicle in question.
Prosecution witnesses continue to testify, and defendant challenges some during cross-examination.
Defendant Darrell Brooks declines opening statement for now, but focuses on cross-examination.
Months after a Waukesha County Judge denied Darrell Brooks’ request to bring in outside jurors, a jury of 16 white people were selected Tuesday.
A local defense attorney says the opening statement may be challenging for defendant Darrell Brooks.
Judge Jennifer Dorow says Darrell Brooks has been too disruptive to be in trial courtroom.
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the Waukesha Christmas parade last fall, will get to represent himself at his trial.
Monday's hearing resolves most pre-trial issues in the Brook's trial involving the Waukesha Christmas parade deaths.