Relatives, other witnesses describe in court some Waukesha Christmas parade deaths, injuries

Content advisory: This story contains descriptions that some people may find disturbing.

There was poignant testimony Tuesday in the Christmas parade trial in Waukesha County, as the prosecution moves toward possibly resting its case by the end of the week.

Defendant Darrell Brooks faces six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 70 other charges for allegedly using his SUV to hit dozens of people in the Waukesha parade last November.

Prosecutors have begun to call to the witness stand people close to the six individuals who died or five dozen who were injured — as well as people who were themselves hit.

Tuesday, Jeff Rogers, president and coach of the Waukesha Blazers youth baseball program, told Deputy District Attorney Lesli Boese about trying to help one of his young players, Jackson Sparks, after prosecutors say the SUV struck the eight-year-old boy while he was marching in the parade.

Boese: "What observations did you make of Jackson?

Rogers: "Jackson was motionless on the ground, eyes open. Didn't appear to be aware."

Boese: "Did he appear to be alive?"

Rogers: "Was unsure."

Boese: "Later, did you find out he died, as a result of being struck?"

Rogers: "I did."

Prosecutors also played several videos of a vehicle said to be the SUV plowing through the parade goers. (These videos were not shown to the media sitting in a courthouse media room.) Sometimes there was accompanying audio played in the court, with parade attendees screaming.

Chuck Quirmbach / Image from a video monitor in the media room at the Waukesha County Courthouse Prosecution witness Alyssa Gajewski testifies in court Tuesday, after seeing a video that showed a vehicle passing through the Waukesha Xtreme Dance group during the Waukesha Christmas parade last November 21. Gajewski was an instructor for the group and marched in the event.

One video clip was played to Alyssa Gajewski, while she was on the witness stand. At the time of the parade, she was an instructor for a youth dance group in Waukesha, called Xtreme Dance. Assistant Waukesha County D.A. Zachary Wittchow asked a tearful Gajewski if the dancers suddenly stopped.

Gajewski replied: "Yeah, they did stop dancing."

Wittchow: "Why?"

Gajewski: "Uh, because there was a car that drove through," she said tearfully.

Chuck Quirmbach / Image from a video monitor in the media room at the Waukesha County Courthouse Waukesha Christmas parade defendant Darrell Brooks listens to witness testimony during Tuesday's court session.

During cross-examination, defendant Brooks focused on getting the prosecution witnesses to acknowledge they couldn't see who was driving the SUV or determine its license plate. Some witnesses said they didn't actually see the SUV make contact with those killed or injured.

But the last witness of the day, Deborah Ramirez, told Wittchow she saw what happened to the Xtreme Dance group.

Wittchow: "Did you see those girls get hit?"

Ramirez: "I did."

Wittchow: "Did you see the aftermath, after the SUV went through that area?"

Ramirez: "Yes, I did."

Chuck Quirmbach / Image from a video monitor in the media room at the Waukesha County Courthouse During cross-examination Tuesday, prosecution witness Deborah Ramirez listens to a question from defendant Darrell Brooks.

Ramirez testified that the SUV also hit her and her son, who were watching the parade from the curb, prompting them to seek medical attention the next morning.

After the prosecution rests, Brooks said he plans to call up to 13 people to testify. One witness needing a Spanish-English interpreter may testify Wednesday.

Brooks has plead not guilty and continues to represent himself in court.

