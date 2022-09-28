Brooks expected to head back to Waukesha court Wednesday, after waiving right to an attorney

We may find out Wednesday afternoon if Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people, and injuring dozens at the Waukesha Christmas parade last fall, will be allowed to represent himself at his upcoming trial.

Tuesday, Waukesha County Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow held a hearing on a request filed last week by Brooks' attorneys to withdraw from the 10-month old case. Under questioning from Dorow, Brooks acknowledged he wants to be his own legal representative, and said he's somewhat dissatisfied with his two public defenders.

"There's a lot of things I did not understand about the proceedings in a lot of court cases. There were things I didn't understand as to why there wasn't certain motions filed. There were a lot of things I did not understand the totality of the meaning behind. And, that's what led to a lot of issues. But these were issues being raised for several months. This was not just something that sprung up out of the blue," Brooks said.

Trial judges though, are required to explain the charges, and possible punishment for the defendant, as well as ask questions to make sure he or she has the ability to provide a defense. For about an hour Tuesday, Dorow quizzed Brooks, and he often replied that he had heard her, and was aware of subjects. But most of the time said he did not understand things. At times, the conversation was contentious.

Dorow then called a fifteen minute recess, and told Brooks to ask his attorneys about some things the judge had said. After the break, Dorow gave the defendant some court records in the case. She told Brooks that for now, she cannot grant his request to represent himself.

"Because right now, I cannot make a finding that you understand what's going on. But that has been done because of, frankly, the word game you are employing with me. You can roll your eyes all you want, sir. (Brooks started to reply, but Dorow continued) So, I'm done," she said.

Wednesday morning, Brooks and one of his lawyers met a 9 a.m. deadline to file a form waiving his right to an attorney. A 1 p.m. hearing on the matter is set for Wednesday in Judge Jennifer Dorow's court.