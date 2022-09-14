As Brooks trial nears, Waukesha panel OKs concepts for Christmas Parade memorials

A citizens panel in Waukesha has agreed on a concept for memorials that will honor people who died or were injured during the city's Christmas parade last November.

A Milwaukee man, Darrell Brooks, is scheduled for trial next month on charges that he allegedly killed six people and hurt dozens more when driving his vehicle through the parade.

Waukesha is planning two memorials—one in Grede Park near downtown and a smaller artwork downtown on Main Street along the parade route.

The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission chose three designs Tuesday night, two by Thrive Architects for the park and downtown. Also, the park will include a sculpture by artist Carmen De La Paz.

Commission Chairperson Jerry Couri said hearts will be prominent in the artworks.

"A heart was the idea that it's something here today, tomorrow, and should be a heart that's going to be out there in the future. Now, there are several people who have submitted heart designs. One of those designs is a hand holding a heart inside of it, with a light background. Another is a very large heart that's probably six feet tall, with six flowing items that come into it, representing the six people who passed away," Couri told reporters after Tuesday's meeting.

City of Waukesha staff will work with the architects and artists and come up with final designs for the commission to review later this year.

Commission member Sandra Feller owns Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team, which had several young dancers injured during the parade. Feller said the city needs memorials.

"I think the families need somewhere to go. That they need somewhere to just grieve and to go and to have that warmth feeling of the community and their support," Feller told WUWM.

Screen grab from Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission website. / This image from a recent Thrive Architects presentation to the Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission shows the approximate locations of the two memorials planned in the city.

But there's a ways to go before the project is done. Only about $9,000 has been raised, and the city doesn't want to use tax money. Couri said a lot more fundraising will take place.

"Our fundraising is probably going to be from $180,000 for the Main Street, up to one million dollars for Grede Park. The thought process is fundraising will be going on. The thought process is businesses will want to talk about a memorial. The thought process is, we're going to see what we can do to make this all happen," Couri said.

Couri said if the parade memorial commission only raises, for example, $750,000, the memorial will be scaled back accordingly.

