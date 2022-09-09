Man accused of Waukesha parade deaths drops insanity plea

A man accused of using his vehicle to kill six people at a holiday parade in Waukesha has dropped an insanity plea.

Darrell Brooks is scheduled to go to trial next month, pleading not guilty.

Brooks faces six counts of intentional homicide, and about 70 other charges for allegedly killing six people and injuring dozens at the Waukesha Christmas parade last November.

Three months ago, Brooks' attorneys announced he was changing his plea from not guilty to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. But Brooks has now dropped the insanity defense.

In court Friday, he declined to explain.

"I have my own reasons why,'' Brooks said, in reply to questions from Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow. Mental health experts have evaluated Brooks, but their reports have not been made public.

Jury selection for the trial is scheduled to begin October 3.