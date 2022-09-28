Firserv Forum to serve as early voting site ahead of midterm election

Fiserv Forum will serve as one of 14 early voting sites for the upcoming midterm election.

Claire Woodall-Vogg is the executive director of the Milwaukee Elections Commission. She was joined Tuesday by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin at the Fiserv Forum plaza.

"We know that our larger locations that are at central familiar landmarks in Milwaukee are the most popular ones," said Woodall-Vogg.

Feigin said the Bucks organization is committed to talking about voting.

"We are proud that the NBA and our sister teams are also encouraging everyone to vote, and has announced that no games will be played on Election Day this year," he said.

Voters will be able to park on Juneau Avenue, and curbside voting will be made available to voters with disabilities. Mayor Johnson said he wants Milwaukee residents’ voices to be heard at the ballot box.

"I want voter participation because that strengthens our democracy in Milwaukee and Wisconsin and all across the United States," said Johnson.

Fiserv Forum will be open to early voters on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, 27, and Nov. 3 and 4.

Weekend voters can visit the arena from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

Additional early voting sites and schedules are listed in the city of Milwaukee website.