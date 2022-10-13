Marquette poll: Wisconsin governor's race a toss-up

The race for Wisconsin governor remains very close. That's the bottom line of a new Marquette University poll asking 652 likely voters about the matchup between Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels.

Evers is ahead 47%-46% in the survey conducted last week and Sunday. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 4.8 points. Last month, Evers led by three percentage points.

Pollster Charles Franklin says Michels is still gaining ground with people who say they are political independents.

"In August, Evers had an eleven point advantage with independents. Then in September, that came down to a six point advantage. And now, this month, it's actually Michels with a one-point advantage with independents," Franklin says.

The good news for Evers is that he's 5% ahead of Michels with registered voters, which include some people who don't promise they'll get to the polls. Franklin says that's where turnout efforts matter.

"Evers would benefit from higher turnout, and that could still happen. In fact, that could easily happen. A lot of folks think we'll have high turnout this year," Franklin says.

But for now anyway, Franklin says the governor's race is a toss-up, not only according to the Marquette poll, but others as well.

Wisconsin's midterm elections are Tuesday, November 8, 2022.