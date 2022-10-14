Wisconsin U.S. Senate debate at Marquette features sharp differences, sharp elbows

Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidates Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes held their final debate Thursday night. There were sharp differences, and sharp elbows.

The debate came the same day that the Biden Administration announced that Social Security recipients will get a nearly 9% increase in benefits next year to help cover the increased cost of living.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Johnson used the announcement to attack inflation over the last year.

"Yes, Social Security recipients are going to get an 8.7% raise. But that only keeps them equal with what they lost because of Biden's inflation, " Johnson said.

Johnson continued his recent call for annual reviews of the Social Security program, adding it to what's called discretionary spending. Johnson contends the fix for the program is to reduce government deficit spending, bring down inflation, and grow the economy.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Barnes responded: "When Senator Johnson talks about making Social Security discretionary spending, he's coming for your retirement. It's odd that you'd make the argument about inflation, and how costs are increasing but not support raising the minimum wage."

Barnes and Johnson had earlier tangled over raising the federal minimum wage with the Democrat favoring the idea and the Republican against it.

The two Senate candidates also disagreed about how U.S. officials should view Russia and its President Vladimir Putin. Barnes brought up when the FBI lectured Johnson two years ago about his extensive investigation of the Biden family's financial dealings in Ukraine.

"Sen. Johnson had to be sat down by the FBI and be warned he may be a Russian asset. We can't trust Senator Johnson to protect democracy abroad, because we cannot even trust Senator Johnson to protect democracy at home," Barnes said.

Johnson replied by criticizing the FBI: "The FBI set me up with a corrupt briefing then leaked that to smear me, " Johnson said to audience laughter. "He [Barnes] is referring to corruption with the FBI that I am trying to uncover and expose."

The audience at Marquette University made its presence felt at other times, most notably near the end of the debate when the candidates were asked to say nice things about each other. Barnes praised Johnson for being a good family man.

Johnson started to praise Barnes' upbringing, but added: "I guess what puzzles me about that is, with that upbringing, why has he [Barnes] turned against America?" Johnson said to loud booing.

The Senate election is 25 days away.

