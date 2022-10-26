Early voters at Fiserv Forum discuss important issues at the polls

Just outside Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, early voting signs decorated the corner of North 6th Street and Juneau Avenue.

The signs caught the attention of Janice Weeden, who said she usually votes in her district but decided to vote at the arena for convenience. When asked what issues are on Weeden’s mind, she said she wants to see more regulations on firearms and reductions in crime and reckless driving rates.

"People out here are definitely getting ahold of firearms that they're not supposed to be getting ahold of," Weeden said. "How they get them usually is illegal. We just have to put a stop to all this violence."

Early voter Christina Metrailer said she came to the polls to make sure that her "duty gets done."

She said many of the issues on voters' minds encouraged her vote Tuesday.

"The main issues: abortion, the economy is important, of course, the climate is very important to me," she said.

Metrailer added that she wants to see political parties work together on climate change.

"I'd like to see first more cooperation between the parties. Then with cooperation, you get action. Without cooperation — it's really futile."

Evan Heffelfinger casted his vote early to avoid waiting in long lines on Election Day. Heffelfinger explained which issues are most important to him ahead of the midterm election.

"Weapons — you know, assault rifles — I don't think that they should be on the street," he said. "Legalizing marijuana, I feel like that would just do great things for our country or our state's economy. And just making sure that we have the right elected officials."

Heffelfinger said he’s lucky to have accepting and supporting family members because he changed political parties during college.

"Since 2020, with COVID, just seeing how everything has become so polarizing, and how it seems like there's no middle ground anymore and nobody’s willing to work with each other."

Voter Steven Hartman said he goes back and forth on some issues, "but I think women’s choice is a big one for me."

When asked if anything has caused Hartman to change political parties, he expressed discontent for both.

"It's more a little disgust in both sides, basically, for a lot of the pettiness and just not getting stuff done," Hartman said.

Another person voting at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday was Erica Hunt. Hunt became a canvasser when Barack Obama was in office. Hunt said she votes "because we need to get the right people in the right seats in Washington."

"We need the right people who are going to support people and who have come from communities like ours," Hunt added. "They know what's going on in the community, and they know what's important for us as a whole."

Hunt said she’s talked with hundreds of voters over the phone.

"I hear a lot from voters that they say, well, my one vote doesn't count. But I've talked to over 500 voters who feel that 'my one vote doesn't count,' and that's 500 votes that are down the drain. Your one vote adds up just like pennies add up."

A list and schedule of early voting sites in Milwaukee is available at city.milwaukee.gov/earlyvoting. The last day to register to vote at your local clerk’s office is Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.

You can also register at the polls. To find out more about the midterm election, visit WUWM’s Voter Guide.