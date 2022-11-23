© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Vos hopes Trump realizes he should 'step aside' from presidential primary

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published November 23, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST
John Locher
/
AP
People listen as former President Donald Trump speaks remotely to an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Trump has spent years teasing the prospect of another presidential run. But in the first week since announcing his third bid for the White House, he's done little to suggest that he's organizing a traditional campaign.

It seems that Republican State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hasn't forgiven former President Donald Trump.

Trump endorsed Vos' GOP challenger Adam Steen just before the August primary in Vos' Racine County legislative district. Trump said Vos hadn't done enough to help Trump with his false claims that he won the 2020 presidential race in Wisconsin.

Vos defeated Steen anyway and beat the challenger again this month, when Steen mounted a write-in campaign.

At a WisPolitics forum in Madison Tuesday, Vos talked about Trump recently announcing he's running for President—again—in 2024.

"Sometimes, you have to be willing to step aside and say the greater good of what I believe in is more important than my own ego. And I hope that is where I hope Donald Trump will eventually get to. Is he the strongest candidate to run in 2024? I think everybody could agree there are other people who could fight just as hard and have the same conservative beliefs but have the ability to attract some of those people that we talk to that aren't Republican and believe in what we do but just dislike his style or the way he operates," Vos said.

Vos said if Trump doesn't realize that, voters will remind him.

But Trump is promoting a new Emerson College poll that shows him with a 30 percentage point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical 2024 GOP primary.

Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck Quirmbach joined WUWM in August 2018. He focuses his longform stories on health, innovation, science, technology, transportation, utilities and business.
