© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amtrak service to Madison: It's early, but the idea is back on the rails

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published December 7, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST
Recommended Amtrak Routes – Amtrak’s Connects US Plan.png
Credit: Recommended Amtrak Routes – Amtrak’s Connects US Plan
/
Madison considers possible train station locations as Amtrak says it may be able to start service.

The possibility of an Amtrak train service to Madison is being talked about again.

You may recall that Republican Scott Walker halted Democrats' plans for passenger rail between Madison and Milwaukee more than a decade ago. Now, the city of Madison is stepping up its work on the idea, including holding a meeting Wednesday night to discuss a potential train station in the capitol city.

Madison Transportation Planner Phillip Gritzmacher tells WUWM why there's hope of southeastern Wisconsin residents eventually being able to hop aboard, and head west.

Tags
MadisonWUWMWUWM Newstrainstransportation
Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck Quirmbach joined WUWM in August 2018. He focuses his longform stories on health, innovation, science, technology, transportation, utilities and business.
See stories by Chuck Quirmbach
Related Content