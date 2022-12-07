Amtrak service to Madison: It's early, but the idea is back on the rails

The possibility of an Amtrak train service to Madison is being talked about again.

You may recall that Republican Scott Walker halted Democrats' plans for passenger rail between Madison and Milwaukee more than a decade ago. Now, the city of Madison is stepping up its work on the idea, including holding a meeting Wednesday night to discuss a potential train station in the capitol city.

Madison Transportation Planner Phillip Gritzmacher tells WUWM why there's hope of southeastern Wisconsin residents eventually being able to hop aboard, and head west.

