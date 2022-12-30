Three charged in postal carrier killing, as Gov. Evers discusses public safety help for Milwaukee

The Letter Carriers union says it's relieved to hear federal charges have been brought against three people in Milwaukee in connection with the shooting that occurred on Dec. 9 of mail carrier Aundre Cross.

The U.S. Attorney's office announced Thursday afternoon that Kevin McCaa and Charles Ducksworth Jr., are accused of murdering, or aiding or abetting the murder of a postal employee. The complaint also alleges the two men discharged a weapon during a crime of violence. If found guilty, the men could face up to life in prison.

A third person, Shanelle McCoy, has been charged with providing false statements to law enforcement investigating Cross's murder, and concealing knowledge of a felony—charges that would bring up to eight years in prison, if convicted.

Cross was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. Local union vice-president Dave

Skowronek says the arrests and charges should help mail carriers still on the job.

"[It] makes them feel more at ease that there isn't somebody out there that is targeting letter carriers specifically, while we're just going about our business serving the American public. It brings a small sense of relief that we're a little bit safer out there right now," Skowronek tells WUWM.

Skowronek praises postal inspectors and other law enforcement agencies that have collaborated on the case.

Chuck Quirmbach / U.S. Representative Gwen Moore (D-Milw.) speaks Thursday evening at a candlelight vigil for Milwaukee homicide victims in 2022. The event was sponsored by Northcott Neighborhood House and took place at Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church.

The charges come as Milwaukee still deals with another record year in homicides—more than 210, according to separate databases maintained by the police department, and JournalSentinel.

City leaders have vowed to continue to try to tackle the problem, including with a possible increase in state aid.

Chuck Quirmbach / A program available at Thursday night's candlelight vigil lists the names of Milwaukee homicide victims in 2022.

Thursday morning, while meeting with Milwaukee news reporters, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers replied to a question from WUWM, about the potential of more public safety funds in the Democrat's upcoming state budget proposal.

"In our issue around shared revenue, we have a plan that will guarantee, some of that shared revenue will be used for public safety purposes—whether it is violence prevention, whether it is hiring more EMT's or police or firefighters. That is our proposal at the time. We'll see how that plays out. I know that Republicans and Democrats have already talked about shared revenue being a priority. So, there has to be a solution here. There has to be," Evers says.

Or, there may be dozens more sidewalk and church vigils for Milwaukee homicide victims.

