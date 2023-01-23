© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wauwatosa native describes how he became 'The Luckiest Boy in the World,' and oh, a doctor

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published January 23, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST
The Luckiest Boy in the World_vervante_paperback_2021-11-12.jpg
Courtesy of Patrick McBride
/

Fifty years ago, as a teenager, Patrick McBride started as the Milwaukee Brewers' first batboy. He went on to work for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Green Bay Packers.

He also attended medical school and became a dean at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine.

McBride has written a book about his experiences titled, The Luckiest Boy In The World. In it, he also shares how a troubled upbringing played a big part in who he is today. McBride joined WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach to share more about the book.

_

Tags
healthalcoholMilwaukee BrewersMilwaukee BucksGreen Bay PackersWauwatosaWUWMLake Effect
Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck Quirmbach joined WUWM in August 2018. He focuses his longform stories on health, innovation, science, technology, transportation, utilities and business.
See stories by Chuck Quirmbach
Related Content