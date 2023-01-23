Wauwatosa native describes how he became 'The Luckiest Boy in the World,' and oh, a doctor

Fifty years ago, as a teenager, Patrick McBride started as the Milwaukee Brewers' first batboy. He went on to work for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Green Bay Packers.

He also attended medical school and became a dean at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine.

McBride has written a book about his experiences titled, The Luckiest Boy In The World. In it, he also shares how a troubled upbringing played a big part in who he is today. McBride joined WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach to share more about the book.