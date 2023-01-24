© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Grassroots organizers win 'Spotlight Award' for their work in advancing racial equity in metro Milwaukee

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Teran Powell
Published January 24, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST
Spotlight awards winners.jpg
Rid Racism Milwaukee
/
(From left to right) Camille Mays, Lynne Woehrle, Jasmine Roberson, and Erica Turner received the 'Spotlight Award' from Rid Racism Milwaukee for their efforts to promote social justice.

A local non-profit known as Rid Racism Milwaukee is honoring four women in the metro Milwaukee area with a "Spotlight Award" for the work they do to advance racial equity. Rid Racism is a coalition of individuals and organizations dedicated to building allies and dismantling all forms of racism.

The winners are Erica Turner, executive director of Bridge the Divide; Jasmine Roberson, a youth organizer with Leaders Igniting Transformation; Camille Mays, founder and co-director of Peace Garden Project MKE; and Lynne Woehrle, co-founder of Tosa Together.

All four of the winners expressed gratitude for the honor and say it feels good to be recognized for their work.

