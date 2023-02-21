Here is where you can find 2023 Wisconsin spring primary election results for State Supreme Court, Alberta Darling's Senate seat, and Milwaukee Common Council.

Projected winners will be marked in bold.



JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT Jennifer R. Dorow Janet C. Protasiewicz Daniel Kelly Everett D. Mitchell Patience Roggensack Incumbent (not running) State Senate District 8 Dan Knodl Republican Robert Christopher Albrightson Randy Hopper Jodi Habush Sinykin Democratic Van Mobley Republican Janel Brandtjen Republican

Milwaukee Common Council District 1 Zandra Bailey Marshall Martin Vincent G. Toney David Bowen Andrea Pratt District 5 Joe Fisch Bruce Winter P. Thomas Thadison III "Thad" Annette Jackson Lamont Westmoreland Ray Banks Jeff Spence District 9 Odell Ball Walt Love Donna Ross Jasmine Tyler Larresa Taylor Cherie Ray Amber Danyus Russell Antonio Goodwin Sr.

The top two candidates in each district move on to the general election on April 4.