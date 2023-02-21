2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary Election Results
Here is where you can find 2023 Wisconsin spring primary election results for State Supreme Court, Alberta Darling's Senate seat, and Milwaukee Common Council.
Projected winners will be marked in bold.
JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT
|Jennifer R. Dorow
|Janet C. Protasiewicz
|Daniel Kelly
|Everett D. Mitchell
|Patience Roggensack Incumbent (not running)
State Senate District 8
|Dan Knodl
|Republican
|Robert Christopher Albrightson
|Randy Hopper
|Jodi Habush Sinykin
|Democratic
|Van Mobley
|Republican
|Janel Brandtjen
|Republican
Milwaukee Common Council
District 1
|Zandra Bailey
|Marshall Martin
|Vincent G. Toney
|David Bowen
|Andrea Pratt
District 5
|Joe Fisch
|Bruce Winter
|P. Thomas Thadison III "Thad"
|Annette Jackson
|Lamont Westmoreland
|Ray Banks
|Jeff Spence
District 9
|Odell Ball
|Walt Love
|Donna Ross
|Jasmine Tyler
|Larresa Taylor
|Cherie Ray
|Amber Danyus
|Russell Antonio Goodwin Sr.
The top two candidates in each district move on to the general election on April 4.
_