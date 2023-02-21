© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
2023 Wisconsin Spring Primary Election Results

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Valeria Navarro Villegas
Published February 21, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST
Updated April 3, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT
Spring primary election is on Feb. 21, 2023.

Here is where you can find 2023 Wisconsin spring primary election results for State Supreme Court, Alberta Darling's Senate seat, and Milwaukee Common Council.

Projected winners will be marked in bold.

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT

Jennifer R. Dorow
Janet C. Protasiewicz
Daniel Kelly
Everett D. Mitchell
Patience Roggensack Incumbent (not running)

State Senate District 8

Dan KnodlRepublican
Robert Christopher Albrightson
Randy Hopper
Jodi Habush Sinykin Democratic
Van Mobley Republican
Janel BrandtjenRepublican

Milwaukee Common Council

District 1

Zandra Bailey
Marshall Martin
Vincent G. Toney
David Bowen
Andrea Pratt

District 5

Joe Fisch
Bruce Winter
P. Thomas Thadison III "Thad"
Annette Jackson
Lamont Westmoreland
Ray Banks
Jeff Spence

District 9

Odell Ball
Walt Love
Donna Ross
Jasmine Tyler
Larresa Taylor
Cherie Ray
Amber Danyus
Russell Antonio Goodwin Sr.

The top two candidates in each district move on to the general election on April 4.

Valeria Navarro Villegas
Valeria joined WUWM as digital editor in August of 2021.
