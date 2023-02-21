'Art saved their lives.' MIAD exhibition showcases the work of Wisconsin's incarcerated people

An exhibition titled "Art Against the Odds," on display at the Milwaukee Institute for Art & Design, features work by 65 artists incarcerated in 20 different Wisconsin prisons.

On the lower level of MIAD, I meet Debra Brehmer in the Frederick Layton Gallery, where the exhibition is open through March 11. Brehmer is the gallery director of the Portrait Society Gallery of Contemporary Art, which organized and curated the show.

"Art Against the Odds" was over two years in the making. To get participants, the groundwork involved sending letters to the prisons requesting the work of incarcerated individuals. It involved some phone calls, word of mouth and mention in The Community Newsletter – a popular publication in Wisconsin prisons.

Brehmer says to her knowledge, a show of this scale has never been done in Wisconsin.

Almost all of the artists did not have any art experience prior to their incarceration.

"Art is such a great vehicle to open conversations. It’s not polarized, it’s not loaded. People come in and you don’t walk in right away with all these thoughts about how you feel about the criminal justice system or the prison system. You walk in and you go, you look at the work and you feel what the work is communicating and from there conversations seem to evolve," she says.

The show is divided into six themes and features about 250 pieces of artwork, including portraits, sculpture, knitting and beadwork. And there are a couple of room-sized installations too.

Teran Powell / WUWM Debra Bremer holds a greeting card titled "Forever Yours" by Justin Sloan.

Brehmer gives me a tour of the gallery.

Our first stop is the section "Alone: Solitary Confinement." Brehmer says artists completed most of the work while they were in solitary confinement.

Like Nate Lindell who spent 15 years in solitary. He drew detailed images of the layout of the cell with notes of what it was like.

"These beautiful, very tender drawings that you know, there’s limited materials; you get a rubber pencil and a couple of sheets of paper every few days so you can almost get a sense of how precious the pencil and the piece of paper are to him as he’s recording his situation," Brehmer explains.

A few steps ahead of us is a wall covered in satellite images of the 20 Wisconsin prisons where the artists live.

Then we come to one of the room-sized installations — a solitary confinement cell built from the artist Dominick Merick’s drawings. He detailed everything from where the light switches and emergency buttons were, to the measurements of everything in the cell.

"And on this drawing, he writes that he was in solitary confinement for seven out of eight months in 2001 to 2002. 'I received one book a week ,which I would finish in one or two days leaving the other six days of listening to the radio and to write,'" she reads.

One of the spaces that really sticks out to me is the section called "Scarcity of Materials."

"Because most prison artists don’t have broad access to materials, they have to be very careful finding them, reserving them and maybe being innovative in figuring out how to make art out of unconventional materials," Brehmer says.

The section included knitted hats, purses and scarves. Picture frames made out of colored paper and potato chip bags.

Teran Powell / WUWM In the "Scarcity of Materials" room, Debra Brehmer points to the silver material used to make picture frames — it is actually the inside of a potato chip bag.

And there’s a fully operative five-foot-tall ferris wheel made entirely out of paper by Joseph Hickerson

"So, this ferris wheel is made out of 902 sheets of paper. Paper that is rolled, sometimes multiple pieces of paper rolled together for strength. And he figured out how to put in a weight and a crank made out of paper; the weight is actually a shampoo bottle filled with sand. And it runs for 10 minutes if you crank it all the way up," she says.

Teran Powell / WUWM "Neven's Wheel/Ferris Wheel" by Joseph Hickerson.

There’s another cell-sized installation in the "Correspondence & Connection" space. I step behind black curtains into a small room with letters plastered around the walls. There’s audio playing of the letters being read.

"One thing we realized in doing this project was that letter writing, correspondence is so crucial to the mental health of anyone who is incarcerated. It is the connection the outside world and it means everything," Brehmer says.

The audio is of actors from the nonprofit organization The Feast of Crispian. The group brings professional actors and veterans together to strengthen the emotional resources they need to overcome trauma and reintegration issues.

At the end of the tour, there’s a table and chairs where visitors can sit and write letters to the artists. Brehmer says more than 200 letters have already been written.

She says 95% of the incarcerated artists featured in this show will be released. "I think what this show speaks to very forcefully, whoever you are, is that we wanna make sure that they’re released as individuals who have some confidence, some self-esteem and who believe that there might be some place for them in the world and in a way for them to give something to the world."

Brehmer says a number of the artists say art saved their lives.