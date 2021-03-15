-
The Creativity Series at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design presents New York based furniture designer and builder Asher Israelow in conversation…
When former MIAD President Neil Hoffman announced he was retiring, the school conducted a 6 month international search for his successor. But it turned…
After eight years, the president of the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design is stepping down.Neil Hoffman came to the school in 2007 with a mandate to…
An exhibition featuring four Cuban multimedia artists is on display at Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design.Cuba and the United States have been at…
Industrial designers and engineers work very closely together to create the products we use: from toothbrushes to jumbo jets. Typically, a designer, well,…