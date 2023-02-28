3 Wisconsin places to visit for Black History Month

There are many places in Wisconsin that are significant to our state’s Black history. As Black History Month comes to a close, Travel Wisconsin's Amanda Weibel shares three places to visit to learn more about Wisconsin Black history.

Travel Wisconsin / WUWM The Milton House in Janesville, WI was a stop on the Underground Railroad.

The Milton House in Janesville

"The Milton House is such a unique piece of history. It's Wisconsin's last certified Underground Railroad station that can be toured. It's actually a former stage coach and thought to have been a stop for freedom seekers on their way to Canada," Weibel explains.

Cheyenne Valley in Hillsboro

"This is a lesser known story of Wisconsin's Black history," Weibel explains. "In the 1800s, Black settlers arrived in Vernon County. The community quickly blossomed and they established some of the state's first integrated schools, churches and sports team. And in the 19th century, Cheyenne Valley was the largest African American settlement in Wisconsin."

Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce / WUWM The Paramount Records Plaza memorializes the Paramount Records Studio that once attracted Blues musicians to Grafton, WI.

Paramount Records Plaza in Grafton

"Paramount Records was instrumental in producing early blues records. Between 1929 and 1932, Paramount Recording Studio attracted hundreds of Wisconsin and out of state musicians to record. So while the studio only operated for a few years, it would produce records that would later influence some of the [blues] genres biggest stars. The studio no longer exists, unfortunately, but Grafton honors the history of the studio and the mostly Black artists who recorded for the label with the Paramount Plaza," Weibel says.