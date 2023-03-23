© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
NPR's Student Podcast Challenge now accepting submissions

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Becky Mortensen,
Cait Flynn
Published March 23, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT
podcast.jpg
Photo Illustration by Becky Harlan
/
NPR

NPR’s Annual Student Podcast Challenge has returned for a fifth year. The competition invites students to collaborate with their community, schools, and teachers to make creative podcasts.

The challenge opened for entries on Jan. 6 to students between 8th and 12th grade. The winner will get to hear their work on NPR and get a visit from NPR's education team.

"We really just ask students to talk about whatever topic they're interested in. I keep going back to the phrase we hear stories about tattoos and tater tots, so it's a really wide range," Janet Lee from NPR's education desk explains.

In 2019, there was a finalist from the Milwaukee-area. Three students from the Vel R. Phillips Juvenile Justice Center submitted a podcast about their experiences being incarcerated.

Tips and advice on how to produce a student podcast can be found here. Submissions are accepted until April 28.

