NPR's Tamara Keith visits Wisconsin, talks national and state politics with WUWM

NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith is in Wisconsin this week.

She's scheduled to speak at the UW-Madison Wednesday night about declining trust in traditional media. Keith is also co-host of NPR's Politics Podcast, and current president of the White House Correspondents Association.

Who better to ask about nationally-watched political doings in Wisconsin? WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach began a conversation by asking Keith if the Badger State is likely to be a presidential battleground for the next 19 months.

