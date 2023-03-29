© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
NPR's Tamara Keith visits Wisconsin, talks national and state politics with WUWM

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published March 29, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT
NPR's Tamara Keith speaks at the UW-Madison this week.
Photo by Kate Hudson Walker, as supplied by NPR.

NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith is in Wisconsin this week.

She's scheduled to speak at the UW-Madison Wednesday night about declining trust in traditional media. Keith is also co-host of NPR's Politics Podcast, and current president of the White House Correspondents Association.

Who better to ask about nationally-watched political doings in Wisconsin? WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach began a conversation by asking Keith if the Badger State is likely to be a presidential battleground for the next 19 months.

politicsNPRWUWMLake Effect
Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck Quirmbach joined WUWM in August 2018. He focuses his longform stories on health, innovation, science, technology, transportation, utilities and business.
