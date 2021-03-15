-
The package has a heavy focus on climate change and the environment, and it has already drawn Republican criticism for its size and scope.
Despite the progress in vaccinating Americans, there's concern about the threat posed by COVID-19 variants. The White House is urging not to "let down our guard."
President Biden is doubling his original COVID-19 vaccination goal to 200 million shots in arms by his 100th day in office.
There's no link between COVID-19 vaccines and death. But a new NPR analysis finds stories implying a connection have gone viral this year at a dramatic rate.
Many public health experts are now increasingly optimistic about how the pandemic is playing out in the U.S. Here's what they say we can expect for the rest of 2021.
In an unusual post-midnight statement, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said AstraZeneca might have used old data for its COVID-19 vaccine trial.
An NPR review of federal charges against people involved in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot shows they were armed with a wide variety of weapons, contradicting a false claim that rioters were not armed.
In his prime-time address, the president projected that all Americans will be able to get in line for a vaccine by May 1. He also denounced "vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans."
The WHO declared a pandemic. The NBA shut down its season. President Trump banned travel from Europe. Tom Hanks tested positive. On one day a year ago, the coronavirus became very real in America.
The For the People Act would dramatically overhaul the U.S. voting system and seek to limit the amount of dark money in politics. It is not expected to advance in the Senate.