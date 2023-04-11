Celebrating the auto racing legacy of Wisconsin-born, Alan Kulwicki

Over 30 years ago, a man from Greenfield, Wisconsin changed how NASCAR operated. His name was Alan Kulwicki. He was the first full-time auto racing driver to have a mechanical engineering degree.

Kulwicki's racing career started at a young age. The son of a pit crew member, Kulwicki began race driving in small karts and moved to bigger vehicles as he got older. But before his start as a professional driver, he made a pit stop at UW-Milwaukee to study mechanical engineering.

Nathan Salowitz is an associate professor of mechanical engineering at UW-Milwaukee. According to Salowitz, Kulwicki's intimate understanding of mechanical design and physics gave him an edge in racing that few other drivers could match. From understanding how to maintain a vehicle effectively, optimizing acceleration and deceleration to use fuel efficiently, and calculating tire wear to minimize the number of pitstops — Kulwicki's scientific approach to racing continues to inspire how teams are run today.

"Just at a high level, auto racing and motorsports are just an application of engineering practice," Salowitz explains. "The engine, the transmission, aerodynamics, so the shape of the vehicle, heat and thermal management issues, understanding friction....everything that moves in the vehicle wears to some degree."

Kulwicki owned his own car and team while working as a driver. Salowitz details, "He was very hands on, he was doing maintenance of his own cars. He even helped design some cars and made some unique modifications to how cars were designed to help them perform better."

1 of 4 — Kulwicki Crew.jpg Alan Kulwicki and his crew feaured in a newspaper University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee 2 of 4 — Alan Kulwicki ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 15: Alan Kulwicki was a hard-working independent driver who procured a national sponsor for the 1992 season for his popular NASCAR Cup championship which he received following the Atlanta race on November 15, 1992 in Atlanta, Georgia. His life came to a tragic end in a 1993 plane crash. (Photo by ISC Archives via Getty Images) RacingOne/ISC Archives via Getty Images / ISC Archives 3 of 4 — IMG_0988.jpg Alan Kulwicki garage University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee 4 of 4 — IMG_0983 (1).jpg Poster honoring Alan Kulwicki University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Kulwicki passed away in a plane crash in 1993. While commenting on his legacy, Salowitz says, "He was a very successful driver in the years that he was competing and as a result, other teams are trying to mimic and use the tactics he had for success."